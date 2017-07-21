Comedy series coming to Seneca Theatre

Live comedy is heading to downtown Niagara Falls.

The new Laugh Out Loud Comedy Series, from the people behind the annual Komedy for Kidneys Rodney Pentland Memorial Show, will offer three nights of stand-up at the Seneca Queen Theatre starting Sept. 8.

“We’ve heard from more than a few Komedy for Kidneys attendees that a show once a year just isn’t enough,” says organizer Dino Fazio. “And with the recent closure of Yuk Yuks (inside Casino Niagara), there’s an opportunity - some would say a need - for stand-up comedy in Niagara Falls.”

Veteran Canadian comic Shannon Laverty headlines the Sept. 8 show. A four-time nominee at the Canadian Comedy Awards, she’s known for her Mae West-like flirtiness on stage, followed by her ‘in-your-face reality.’

“She appears so innocent and walks you down a comfortable path with her delivery, and then, wham, slaps you back to reality with her female perspectives,” says Fazio. “Both sexes will love her, but the ladies will really connect.”

Komedy for Kidneys regular Johnny Gardhouse follows on Oct. 6. A familiar face from countless TV commercials, Fazio describes him as a “warrior of stand-up comedy” who has perfomed for Canadian forces overseas.

“He is quick on his feet and never at a loss for words,” he says. “His razor-sharp comebacks and blend of current events and storytelling comedy make this ‘Canadian Gordie’ accepted by all.”

The series wraps up Oct. 20 with a headliner yet to be announced.

Partial proceeds from the series will go to Komedy for Kidneys, a charity event started in 2009 following the death of Niagara Falls comedian Rodney Pentland from complications of kidney disease. The show has raised nearly $61,000 in support of Dialysis Care in Niagara.

Tickets for the comedy series are $20 per show, available at www.SenecaQueen.ca, at the Seneca box office (located at Druxy’s, 4434 Queen Street) or by phone at 905-353-9461. All shows begin at 8:30 p.m.

