LaBelle to stir it up at Seneca

Soul icon Patti Labelle will bring her five decades of hits to the Seneca Niagara Casino in October.

Labelle, a member of the Grammy and Songwriters’ Hall of Fame, plays the casino’s Events Center Oct. 20. Her numerous R&B and disco-era hits include the #1 classic Lady Marmalade in 1974, New Attitude and Stir It Up from the Beverly Hills Cop soundtrack, and her #1 duet with Michael McDonald in 1986, On My Own.

In 2010, she was ranked #95 in Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Singers. “Her love of the spotlight is legendary, but she earns it with her astonishing force and control,” the magazine wrote.

Tickets start at $45 U.S. and go on sale July 21, noon, at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Coming to the smaller Bear’s Den Showroom at Seneca in October will be comedy duo Jon Rudnitsky and Dino Archie Oct. 5 ($20), Jay White as Neil Diamond Oct. 13 ($45), magician The Amazing Jonathan Oct. 14 ($45) and Scareb: The Journey Experience Oct. 27 ($25).