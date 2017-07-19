Seaway agreement surprises Caslin

A five-year extension of an agreement between the federal government and St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. came as a bit of a surprise to Niagara Region chair Al Caslin.



Last week, federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau announced the extension of a 20-year agreement that was to originally end on March 31, 2018. The Seaway corporation will now continue to manage, maintain and operate the 3,700-kilometre long St. Lawrence Seaway until at least March 31, 2023.



“We just had meetings at FCM (Federation of Canadian Municipalities) in June with the minister’s representatives. We thought we had consensus that they would work together with us on a new contract,” Caslin said Wednesday. “The ministry reached out to us after to let us know what was happening.”



He said the Region was under the impression that any extension of the agreement would only be for three years, not five.



“What we stressed at FCM was the need for collaboration. We thought we made it clear that we wanted to be at the table and part of the discussions.”



Caslin said the Welland Canal section of the seaway system exists totally within Niagara’s borders, between Lakes Erie and Ontario. The Seaway - which contributes $35 billion in economic activity, $14.6 billion in wages, and 227,000 jobs in Canada and the U.S. - operates a total of 13 locks throughout the system, eight of which are on the canal.



The regional chair said the management corporation does a fine job of moving ships through the system in an efficient and cost-effective way, but seems to ignore other opportunities the canal can bring through its history to economic development and tourism. He said its mandate should include those other opportunities.



“There are a lot of economic opportunities with the lands surrounding the canal that should be opened up as soon as possible. To wait another five years for something to take place is wasted time and unnecessary. No one seems to have this on their radar, we’ve not been able to make much progress.”



With Niagara designated as a federal foreign trade zone, the only one in Ontario, the Welland Canal could be used as a component of that zone, Caslin said. It could attract more trade and business to the area.



He said a plant like GE’s Welland Brilliant Factory could utilize the canal, which is backs on to in Welland. Other companies could spring up alongside the canal banks as well.



“We’re really disappointed on the extension and the length of time it is. We anticipate working with our local MPs (Chris) Bittle and (Vance) Badawey on this. They were with us when we met with the minister’s staff. We’ll talk about seeing what we need to do to improve the situation.”



Caslin said Niagara’s concerns have also been expressed to Garneau’s staff, who have been asked to get back in touch with the Region and set up a meeting.



“We need to have the door open and talk about the possibilities of the lands surrounding the canal.”