Leaving your dog in your car can be like leaving it in an oven.

Temperatures can heat up extremely quickly and at just 41 degrees celsius dogs start to overheat to the point of irreparable brain damage or death, according to Kaitlin Webber of the Niagara Falls Humane Society.

Even with windows cracked, not nearly enough heat escapes to keep a dog cool, says Webber.

It shouldn’t be a secret to anybody who owns a vehicle, yet still, according to Webber, the society gets called about people leaving their pets in hot cars every day, sometimes multiple times a day.

It’s the result of plain old stupidity, according an Ohio man who reported a dog in distress to parking enforcement at Standing Rock in Niagara Falls on Tuesday.

Lance Shultz was on his way to attend a celebrity chef event when he noticed the border collie locked inside a long white van with the front windows barely open.

He arrived at about 9:35 a.m. and found the dog in the vehicle, not knowing how long it had been there alone.

The owners of the dog, a family of five from Alabama with two young children and one infant, returned to the vehicle at 10:25 a.m.

“When you see situations like this, you read about them, you hear about them all the time, there’s no limits to stupidity,” said Shultz.

“When you look inside the van, they obviously have kids. Would they leave their kid in a hot locked up car for who knows how long without any attention or water?”

Shultz got a water bottle and started pouring it into the small window opening.

“I just get so upset when I see people abuse animals and children just because they’re stupid. And this is classic stupidity,” said Shultz.

The dog did not appear to be in distress, though it was panting heavily.

Webber says dogs have a severely reduced ability to let off heat than humans do. Partly because dogs can’t really sweat.

She says the only way dogs cool off is through minor sweating out of the padding of their paws and by panting.

Parks police were called to the scene and tried to jimmy the doors open but were unsuccessful.

When asked if they would break the window to retrieve the dog, they said the Humane society would decide.

The Humane Society arrived as the family returned to the vehicle.

The owners of the dog were not charged but were given a warning and talked to about the consequences of leaving a dog inside a hot vehicle.

Webber says the family would only have been charged if the dog was “down and out,” adding that the Humane Society’s main job is to educate people right now, though they do charge people when it’s needed.

“Education is the key, because sometimes people are brand new owners.”

Webber, who was on scene, said the laws regarding dogs in vehicles are “slim-pickings.”

She says the OSPCA act (Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) is very hard to work with.

“You can only do so much with what we have.”

She says the OSPCA and the Humane Society are trying to get more laws passed regarding the issue.

“Right now animals are viewed as property, which is awful,” says Webber

Her advice to people who encounter a dog in a locked vehicle is to phone the police, the Humane Society, the OSPCA or even CAA.

She does not recommend breaking a window unless the situation looks dire — meaning the dog is on its side panting or not responding.

Breaking the window can injure the dog or create further stress for it, says Webber.

She says the only people who have the authority to remove an animal from a vehicle are the OSPCA and the police.

If you break a window — even to save a dog — you may be charged.

She also advises people to avoid giving ice-cold water to an overheated dog as it can shock their system. Instead, she says you should wait for the Humane Society to arrive.

If you are going to give water to an overheated dog, give it room temperature water, dab some on its paws and get it in the shade.

You don’t want to cool it down too quickly, says Webber. You could make the situation worse for the animal.

A reminder to all pet owners: it’s mid-July, we’re in the dead heat of summer. Don’t leave your pets inside a locked vehicle that isn’t running for any reason.

Hot dogs are meant to be a delicious summer snack, not literally an overheating canine.

For more info, visit nohotpets.ca.

hdavidson@postmedia.com

@Harley_Standard