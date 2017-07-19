Moonlight Flicks launches season in St. Catharines

Change text size for the story

Free outdoor movies are happening again this summer in St. Catharines.

The city’s Moonlight flicks are being screened Tuesdays at Rennie Park starting July 25. They start at dusk and usually end around 11 p.m.

Movie-goers are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, snacks and drinks. Washrooms and free parking is available at Lakeside Park.

The first movie of the season is Disney’s Moana set for July 25.

Other movies scheduled are Jumanji on Aug. 1, Space Jam on Aug. 8, Toy Story on Aug. 15 and Fern Gully on Aug. 22.

Participants can show up early for trivia and other activities.

Admission is free. Organizers will be collecting non-perishable food items for Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

Films are subject to change and may be cancelled due to severe weather. A rain date is scheduled for Aug. 31.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/moonlightflicksniagara