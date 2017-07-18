MISSING: 23-year-old Pelham woman

Niagara Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old woman from the Ridgeville area of Pelham.

Laura Heather McIntosh was last seen on Sunday at her home on Effingham Street near Tice Road. She had been dropped off by a friend at 4:30 p.m.

Police said McIntosh is six feet tall, about 150 pounds and has purple hair and a pierced septum.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 905-688-4111, ext. 3300.