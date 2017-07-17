Sophisticated Swing coming to Pelham

Step back in time with traditional swing music of the 40s and 50s as Sophisticated Swing takes to the Fonthill Bandshell this Thursday at Peace Park in Pelham.



Nineteen musicians and vocalists from across the Golden Horseshoe area work together to create that big band sound of the past, and play and sing music that audiences want to hear, says a release from Fonthill Bandshell Concerts series organizers.



Founded in 1999 by trombonist Carl Hamilton, Sophisticated Swing also has a large repertoire of the best tunes of the 60's, 70's, 80's, 90's and to the present.



The group performs Thursday, July 20, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the concert is sponsored by Young Sod Farms. For more information, visit fonthillbandshell.com.



While each of the concerts are sponsored by various businesses, a bucket is passed around during each show to collect funds to help offset the costs associated with running the event.



Here is the schedule for the rest of the series

July 20: Sophisticated Swing

July 27: Shakura S’Aida

August 3: The Last Waltz

August 10: Abbamania

August 17: The Shuffle Demons

August 24: The Sounds of Motown

August 31: The Story of Rock ’n’ Roll

September: Blame It On Their Roots



