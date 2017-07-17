Seaway agreement extended

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. will continue to manage, maintain and operate the 3,700-kilometre long St. Lawrence Seaway until at least March 31, 2023.

It’s a five-year extension of a 20-year agreement between the federal government and the corporation that was to end on March 31, 2018, said management corporation spokesman Andrew Bogora.

“In 1998, the St. Lawrence Seaway Authority ceased to exist,” said Bogora, Monday.

He said the management corporation, made up of industry users, replaced the government-run authority and was given a 20-year mandate to operate the waterway, which contributes $35 billion in economic activity, $14.6 billion in wages, and 227,000 jobs in Canada and the U.S.

He said the extension does not include any meaningful changes “as per the initial mandate” to the non-for-profit corporation that operates 13 locks in Canada, including eight in Niagara alone.

The announcement, which said the government recognizes the “Seaway is an important, competitive and sustainable transportation corridor that provides economic opportunities …,” was made last week by federal Minister of Transport Marc Garneau.

"The government of Canada is committed to the safe, reliable and environmentally responsible movement of goods along the Seaway. We look forward to our continued collaboration with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. to ensure this strategic transportation corridor remains competitive now and in the future,” Garneau said in a release.

It will, the release said, provide stability for the Seaway and marine industry. It also said to ensure the Seaway continues to be positioned as a critical transportation corridor for North America, Transport Canada will conduct a review to examine further opportunities for increased economic and commercial development, the waterway's competitiveness and sustainability, and the Seaway's governance structure.

Canadians, provincial and municipal governments, Indigenous communities, international partners, users and stakeholders will be invited to provide input on the future of the Seaway in the coming months, the government said.

"Since commercialization 20 years ago, the corporation has delivered safe, reliable and environmentally friendly navigation. The corporation has made excellent progress in strengthening the Seaway's competitive position,” said corporation president and CEO Terence Bowles in the release.

“The Seaway's modernization program, representing the greatest change to operations since the waterway's

inception in 1959, allows the corporation to continue serving its many stakeholders and fulfilling its vision of providing a responsive and highly competitive transportation system which connects the heartland of North America to over 60 markets around the world,”Bowles said.

