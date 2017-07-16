Sweet time at Lions Carnival

Despite a rainy start to the annual Port Colborne Lions Carnival Thursday, large crowds flooded Lions Field.

Jerry Ursacki, carnival chair, said the turnout had been great all weekend and he was expecting a few thousand people during the four-day event in Port Colbrone.

“We’ve been lucky so far, the rain hasn’t been a problem,” Ursacki said Saturday afternoon.

The annual carnival featured a variety of games and rides for people of all ages to enjoy. He said the event is great for families every year because there are so many options.

An ongoing attraction each year are the Lions’ doughnuts. Ursacki said the doughnuts were doing “fabulous as usual.” Lions member Scott Wolfe agreed with Ursacki saying he’d sell about 28,000 doughnuts during the four-day event.

Wolfe has been making the doughnuts for 20 years and said he doesn’t know why people line up for about two hours to buy them. He laughed saying they are delicious, but he still doesn’t get it.

A lineup forms about an hour before the volunteers start selling the sweet treats. Wolfe said sometimes people will start asking him if they could buy some hours before they’re ready. He said he’s heard all sorts of stories from people of why they can’t come back later in the day to purchase the homemade doughnuts.

About 15 volunteers worked diligently all weekend, from about 8 a.m. to midnight to make the tasty treats.

Dan Girardi and his wife Pam Girardi attended the festival with their family. They said they try to come every year because it’s a fun day for the children. Pam laughed saying the doughnuts and waffles are really why they come though.

The Girardi family said they would spend a few hours at the carnival because its an easy afternoon and great for all ages.

More than 150 volunteers made the carnival a success. Ursacki said there was no way the Lions Club could pull off the event without their help.

