Robbery suspect arrested

A 34-year-old St. Catharines man has been arrested following a robbery, Saturday.

Niagara Regional Police made the arrest following a robbery at the DollarMart store in the Midtown Plaza, 120 Welland Ave., at about 7:05 p.m.

Police say a suspect entered the store, demanding money from the lone female clerk. After damaging the front counter of the business, police say the man left the store with an undisclosed quantity of money.

Police officers who responded to the robbery with the NRP K9 unit saw a man matching the description of the suspect nearby, and arrested him.

Charged with one count of Robbery is Kyle Pirko , 34, of St. Catharines. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.