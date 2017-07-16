Low turnout to antique and artisan market

It’s been a slow start to the Welland antique and artisan market, but vendors are feeling positive.

The Sunday market at Welland Market Square features local crafters from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Sept. 3.

Welland artisan Jill Burton said she’s participated in the market for about five weekends. She said the first weekend the market was open it was a hit, with large crowds visiting. Since then, Burton said she usually only sees about 20 to 60 people.

“A lot of people don’t know about it. I’d come back in the future though, even if it’s slow because it’s so cool for Welland. I don’t want to lose it,” she said.

Burton, who makes items, including key chains, with pieces of wood and paint, said she doesn’t think the market has been advertised well. She said if there was more promotion, maybe more people would attend.

Vendor Pat Patterson of Fenwick agreed with Burton, saying she hasn’t seen too much advertising. Patterson has been a vendor at the market for two Sundays so far.

“Hopefully it will get better ... Summertime is hard because people are busy.”

Patterson said Sundays can be a good day for a market since not much is happening on a Sunday. But she said, many people use Sunday as a day to unwind or catch up on chores around the house, so that can pose a problem.

Patterson hopes the market will continue in the future. A solution for Patterson is to include more variety at the market, including food. She said if there were some activities for children and families, that could attract larger crowds.

Linda Bell of Welland visited the market for the first time Sunday. Bell became aware of the market through a friend. She also said there needs to be better advertising because she doesn’t think many people know about the Sunday market.

Overall, Bell said she’d visit again and she’d tell her friends about it.

