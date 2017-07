Niagara Regional Police are asking for assistance in locating a 13-year-old St. Catharines girl who has been missing since Friday.

Police say Grace Johnson, 13, is believed to have ties to St. Catharines, Welland, and possibly City of London.

Police have no reason to believe Johnson is at immediate risk.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111 ext. 4286.