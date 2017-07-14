Towpath village asking again for canal access

More than a decade after they originally asked, residents of Towpath Village in Welland are once again seeking a paved pathway to connect their neighbourhood to the recreational canal path.

A new online petition was started by Towpath Village resident Brennan Milloy, who said in an email he lives in the neighbourhood at the east end of Quaker Road and has no easy access to the recreational canal path. He described the area as being separated from the path on the other side by hills and rough terrain, which can only be crossed on something like a mountain bike.

“My family and I will often drive to various access points to get to the recreational canal trail because we use the trail frequently,” he continued in his email. “There is currently no direct walking or cycling route to the canal from our subdivision.”

Ward 4 Coun. Pat Chiocchio said he remembers the issue being brought up during his first term as councillor in 2003, and since then it has been before council a number of times.

He said there were a few reasons it hasn’t gone through. One of the biggest road blocks the city’s dealt with in getting the pathway made is funding. He couldn’t remember the exact estimates that had been given to council at the time.

In previous years, the plan would have had to be completed in coordination with the Welland Recreational Canal Corp., which was independently run at the time, and he said it wasn’t in the organization’s budget to complete the project. Although the city has now taken on responsibility for the WRCC, he said cost could come up as an issue.

All the same, he still feels this is something that should be done, especially as the neighbourhood continues to grow.

“It’s the perfect opportunity with what the (city’s) master plan had stated in 2006 with connecting and improving these linkages to the canal lands,” he said.

Both Chiocchio and Milloy said the residents in the area are a variety of different ages and abilities. Milloy said if a path is put in, it will create a more accessible route for children and seniors in the area to enjoy the pathway.

Chiocchio said he’s frustrated that the idea has been around for so long and nothing has come of it yet.

“Some area residents have given up,” he said, but did note others do still contact him asking about the project.

He said petitions such as Milloy’s and others that have come through council over the years do show it’s something people care about and want to see. He will be discussing the issue again at the next meeting on July 25, at which time he said he is going to ask for a staff report. The report would explore possible locations and expenses for the project.

Milloy said apart from his online petition, which had 45 electronic signatures as of Friday afternoon, he plans to get a paper petition going as well. He said he will go door-to-door to garner more support from other area residents.

The online petition can be found through change.org and is called “Create a paved pedestrian access to the recreational canal from the towpath village area.”

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune