Serious crash in Wainfleet

Niagara EMS paramedics rushed at least one person to Welland hospital Friday night following a serious crash at Chambers Corners in Wainfleet.

Wainfleet Fire and Emergency Services firefighters were dispatched sometime around 10:15 p.m. for the report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 3 and Forks Road West, beside the Avondale store.

A motorcycle was said to be involved in the crash. It was unknown if there were any other vehicles involved or if there was anyone else on the bike.

Niagara Regional Police were also on scene and blocked the area off, wrapping police tape around Wainfleet's only intersection with stoplights.

An ORNGE air ambulance was dispatched to the hospital, but it was unknown if the patient was transported away.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available.