Revamping Civic Square

A design concept posted online of what Welland’s Civic Square could look like is intended to get people thinking, says Mayor Frank Campion.



A short video on the website shows the water feature (which also doubles as a small skating rink in winter) and a line of trees removed, replaced by a large W in front of city hall with benches and seating areas scattered around.



Earlier this year, council approved revitalizing and rejuvenating the outdoor space. Niagara Region has contributed an architect to work on the project with Welland city staff - including project facilities manager James O’Neill - and produce the concept drawings.



“It’s not even close to being set in stone, it’s a very basic rough concept,” says Campion. “We trying to create a more people-friendly space.”



Campion hopes the design concept will inspire local residents to think about what they’d like to see in the space on East Main Street.



“Do people want more benches, places to plug in their electronic devices, more free wireless access. What would bring them to that place? We’re not proposing to spend piles of money on this.”



The mayor says no deadline has been set on the project and process, and adds there will be public meetings in the future.



Residents can fill out an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MyCivicSquare. Questions on the survey ask people to rate the top five physical qualities the space should have, including bike racks and repair stations, seating areas, shade areas, play apparatus and Wi-Fi access. It also asks which visual amenities the area should have: public art, heritage symbols, advertising space and trees, flowers and green spaces.



Campion says the city is focusing on the public space in front of city hall, but added the area in behind is also on his radar.



“We could turn that into a more people-friendly space as well. I expect will move around back at some point.”

