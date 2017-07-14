Construction on Niagara Street in Welland has had some delays, but is expected to be completed by the end of August.

The $5-million project involves updating watermains, sewers, sidewalks as well as a one-kilometre stretch of roadway between Riverbank Street and Thorold Road. The Niagara Region and municipality are both involved with the project because of Niagara Street’s status as a regional road.

Erik Nickel, Welland’s manager of engineering services, said the project is a little behind schedule because workers encountered a few obstacles, including railroad ties. Despite the delays, Nickel said the project has remained within budget.

The project, which began last year, is in the second phase and will be wrapping up near Thorold Road by the end of summer. Nickel said the construction was broken up into two phases as not to disrupt traffic too much.

A few corners at certain intersections needed to be widened for easier access, and Nickel said the region had to use some land from properties in the area to accommodate the widening.

“Naturally, up to the sidewalk and parts of driveways are regional. But that is typical of any street,” he said.

Nickel said the section of Niagara Street affected is mostly residential. There are a few small businesses, Ross Public School and St. Kevin’s Roman Catholic Church in the area. He said in order to ensure access to the neighbourhood at least one lane has remained open during construction.

“It’s been ongoing for a year now and the biggest concern was with some of the challenges with the road closure last fall. Since then we have had very little concern raised with us,” Nickel said.

Detours are set up for drivers to avoid construction, which Nickel said most people have utilized.

