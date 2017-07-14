Indigenous film series comes to Seneca Theatre

A national film series showcasing Indigenous cinema will make two stops in Niagara Falls.

Indigenous 150+, which stems from the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, aims to use movies to kickstart conversations on Indigenous issues. Screenings are scheduled across the country, including July 28 and Aug. 30 at the Seneca Queen Theatre.

The screenings are in association with the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre and the Niagara Regional Native Centre, and supported by an $8,000 grant from the Niagara Falls Cultural Development Fund.

Both screenings will include a traditional opening and welcome, and moderated discussion with special guests.

The event is being co-produced by Planet3 Communications Ltd. in Niagara Falls and Good Influence Films in Toronto.

“When I visited Whitehorse, I got to experience a much more Indigenized and inclusive Canada,” says Good Influence Films founder JoAnne Fishburn. “It profoundly impacted me and provided a vision for what Canada could be. After reading the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action, I realized as an individual I could personally respond and bring my skills to the table.

“As a Canadian, I feel a responsibility to educate myself and do what I can to contribute to an inclusive country. I am learning every day and my life is richer for it.”

Being shown July 28 is Cree director Neil Diamond’s 2009 documentary Reel Injun, which looks at the portrayal of North American Indigenous culture from the past century of cinema. Candid interviews include Clint Eastwood, Robbie Robertson and Jim Jarmusch.

On Aug. 30, filmmaker Michelle Latimer will moderate a discussion following a screening of her film Sacred Water: Standing Rock Part 1, part of an eight-film documentary series called Rise for Viceland, which spotlights Indigenous activism over ancestral homelands and the environment.

Admission for both screenings is pay-what-you-can. Both films start at 7 p.m.

