Community meeting to be set for old hospital site

Residents and businesses along Queenston Street will be updated on the old general hospital site in a community meeting in the works for later this year.

Developer Michael Corrado said he’s all for having a meeting with the community about his plans for a residential neighourhood of predominantly townhouses on the long-empty site.

He said a meeting would be beneficial for neighbours so they can see what’s being proposed by the new owners.

“The whole idea is to keep them informed and let them know what’s coming to their neighbourhood.”

Corrado is a partner in Queenston Oakdale Limited of Ancaster, which acquired the St. Catharines General Hospital property in December.

The 11-acre site was formerly owned by Panoramic Properties Inc.- Butera Group, who bought it from Niagara Health System in an agreement signed in 2012. That company didn’t end up renovating the interior of the buildings to create residential units as planned.

The buildings have sat empty since March 2013 when Niagara Health System’s new hospital opened in west St. Catharines.

Merritton Coun. Jennie Stevens told city councillors on Monday that the site remains a serious and major concern for area residents and businesses. “It has been left to deteriorate far too long in their opinion.”

Stevens said everyone in the area is looking forward to any kind of movement on the site in the near future and asked if anything could be done.

Mayor Walter Sendzik told her there’s an opportunity for the city to host a community meeting with the new developer because of the impact on residents.

He said they’re targeting a meeting date for September.

Director of Planning and Building services Jim Riddell said the city has a pre-consultation meeting scheduled with the developer later this month.

“That’s good news too,” Riddell said. “We’ll have a lot more information for Coun. Stevens, Coun. (David) Haywood and the residents come September.”

Corrado told The Standard he’s received many calls about what’s happening at the property from area residents, including former nurses who went to nursing school there.

“It’s pretty compelling the response we’ve had.”

His group has submitted its demolition permit and is waiting for the city to approve it. Once it gets the ok, Budget Demolition will take down the structures.

Corrado said that’s the same company that demolished the old Hotel Dieu hospital site on Ontario Street.

He said the Queenston Street property is larger that the Ontario Street site and is a huge demolition job. The mayor and city staff have been good to work with on the project, he said.

“It’s a big undertaking — the demolition, the cleanup, demolishing almost half a million square feet of buildings.”

The hope is to have everything down by Christmas but it’s not yet known if that’s going to be do-able.

The plan is then to build a unique townhouse village with a possible Georgian or Williamsburg look. Queenston Oakdale Limited is working with Michael Allen from ACK Architects of St. Catharines on the plan.

Corrado said while anything is an improvement over a big, empty building, the development is going to be beautiful.

“It’s going to be a really nice place to live once we get done with it.”

