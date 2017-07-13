Welland SPCA rescues dogs from Louisiana

Welland and District Humane Society is spearheading the rescue of about 150 dogs from a municipally run animal shelter in Louisiana.

Tammy Gaboury, animal care manager at the Welland SPCA, said she is part of a team that drove five vehicles across the border June 19 to save the dogs from appalling conditions. The team comprised Welland SPCA and several of the organization’s partners.

“We heard of the state they were in, with no money to feed the dogs — dogs were literally starving and dying in their kennels. Overcrowding, biting and lots of horrible situations like that,” Gaboury said in a phone interview Wednesday.

The American organization BARK (Boudreaux’s Animal Rescue Krewe) was contacted by volunteers at the shelter about the situation. BARK reached out to the Welland SPCA for assistance. Gaboury said although assisting the shelter won’t fix all the problems it faces, taking the dogs will provide some relief.

Gaboury said the Louisiana shelter had fallen on some financially difficult times. She said a staff member had been stealing money, which meant there were no funds to buy food or provide medical treatment.

When Gaboury and the team arrived at the shelter they were shocked to find the living conditions of the dogs. She said there were about 10 dogs to a kennel and almost every dog had bite marks — some with multiple bite marks.

“There’s bound to be fights and arguments and much worse … it’s really hard to describe it without seeing. We had a couple of the girls who came along from the Sarnia humane society actually had to take a moment to collect themselves,” she said.

All the dogs at the shelter were brought back to Welland for medical treatment. They have been in the care of Welland SPCA for several weeks.

Many of the dogs from Louisiana, and also dogs from northern Ontario, and cats, will be up for adoption from Thursday to Sunday. Fort Erie SPCA and Georgian Triangle Humane Society will also be present, bringing dogs for adoption.

Adoptions will take place at PetSmart in Stoney Creek at 1779 Stone Church Rd. E. The PetSmart Charities of Canada provided a grant of $12,500 to assist in finding forever homes for the dogs.

“It’s not where these dogs are from, it’s what we can do as a collective group to give these dogs a new beginning at life,” Gaboury said.

She said Welland SPCA documented the entire rescue and will release a documentary in coming weeks. A video will be available on the humane society website at wellandspca.com and its Facebook page.

