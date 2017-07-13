Letters to the editor

Our readers write about paramedic delays at hospitals and about next month's Mayweather-McGregor fight.

Ambulance woes trace back to Harris

Re: Hospital delays ‘unacceptable’ for paramedics, July 12

The fact that paramedics are poised to wait for up to 13,000 hours this year and have “already spent 6,082 hours waiting to drop off patients in 2017” is indeed “terrible” and “unacceptable.”

Searching for the cause of this is complicated of course and several were mentioned. The major cause, I believe, was missed.

Mike Harris and his Progressive Conservative government of the 1990s downloaded ambulance services onto the regions in a heavy-handed and poorly managed attempt to cut provincial taxes. The cost was supposed to be offset by the province uploading other services. We now see that the result was the chaos we are now experiencing.

A second and more telling fact appeared in the article.

Niagara medical officer of health Dr. Valerie Jaeger said the volume of patients transferred by ambulance or walking into emergency has left health professionals questioning the validity of census data. “They’re asking ‘How many people actually live here,’” she said.

Now we all know that, in order to satisfy the demands of his more paranoid supporters, Stephen Harper and the federal Conservatives gutted the census legislation to the point where hospital administrations and others can’t plan for future needs. The highly skilled administrator of the census even resigned in protest.

Another total fiasco, among many, to satisfy the wrong-headed right-wing philosophy of lower taxes and less government.

Pick on the Liberals all you want, but the alternative in my opinion is far worse.

Richard Murri

Niagara Falls

Mayweather–McGregor match a real circus

One circus is gone and up pops another one.

Ringling Brothers in May of this year had its final performance, 146 years of memorable performances. Animals of all types: lions, tigers, elephants, ponies, puppies and no feral cats. And who can forget the clowns. The clowns came in all sizes and shapes and with all means of transportation. Gone but not forgotten. Fond memories.

But lo and behold, up pops another circus. The Mayweather–McGregor boxing match that is to be performed artistically in Vegas. The big payoff for these-over-the-hill fighters is not the fight itself. The worldwide promotional tour announcing the bout is to sell the sizzle for people to buy the pay per view event. Behind close doors, people who buy into this art form are referred to as suckers. But openly they are referred to as “investment patrons in the art of pugilism.” Cough, cough.

The first fight is just a warm-up. If these two iconic historical professional dinosaurs can get beyond the sixth round … my advice to pay per view buyers: “beware.” The words will come across your TV screen, “For the next match buy your tickets now.”

Ron St. Louis

Welland