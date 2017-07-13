Lakewood development report before council

Wainfleet staff are recommending a plan to allow 41-unit condominiums on the former Easter Seals Lakewood Camp be approved.



A report on the project, being put together by Lakewood Beach Properties Ltd., will come before Wainfleet council Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m.



Council will hear the report inside Wainfleet Community Hall, 31907 Park St., instead of council chambers as it is expected a large number of residents will attend the meeting.



Development of the property, which fronts on Lake Erie, was first proposed at least a decade ago. Three years ago part of the property was bought, in a controversial deal for nearly $2 million, by the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority to provide public beach access and protect Fowler’s Toad habitat.



Staff are recommending a bylaw amendment for the property and that the draft plan of the condominium application both be approved.



Cheryl Selig of Hamilton-based T. Johns Consulting Group, working on behalf of Lakewood Beach Properties Ltd., and resident Andrew Watts will both appear as delegations at the meeting and will speak to the issue before the report is presented.

