Federal Liberals welcome all to policy summit

Niagara’s federal Liberals want to hear from everyone in the region this weekend as the party takes a new direction in policy development, says the vice-president of policy for the Niagara Centre Federal Liberal Riding Association.



“We want to hear from Canadians as broadly and as widely as we can. As we work toward our 2018 convention in Halifax, we want to hear from people at the grassroots level in every community,” says David Alexander.



Niagara’s four federal Liberal riding associations will hold a policy micro-summit Saturday, July 15 at Civic Square, 60 East Main St., Welland, and Alexander says anyone, not just Liberals, is welcome to attend.



“It’s any opportunity to wade in on issues large and small. I am sure that everyone in the Liberal party wants any opportunity hear hear what people think. Anyone with an open mind wants to continue to reevaluate their views and continue to improve. There are still ways to continue to listen, improve and back existing policies and suggest new ones.”



Alexander says people may have specific views they want to get across and there is room to accommodate and facilitate hearing them, especially local issues.



After a short orientation to the policy development process, and a facilitated workshop that will brainstorm and report on policy ideas, he says people will break off into smaller groups to look and discuss any ideas presented.



Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the micro-summit gets underway at 9 a.m. sharp, running until noon in the community room. The community room holds approximately 60 people, so people are being encouraged to register early.



Alexander says there’s still room for people to attend and they can register at www.eventbrite.com/e/niagara-federal-liberal-policy-microsummit-tickets-35530913920?aff=ehomecard. Liberal policies can be found at www.liberal.ca.



