Dain City bridge still holding up

Despite the emergency repairs just more than a year ago and an analysis that says Dain City Bridge should be replaced in a couple of years, it is still safe.

In April 2016, the bridge was closed for a few weeks for emergency repairs after a biannual inspection revealed rust and corrosion to its underside beams.

Erik Nickel, manager of engineering with the city, said the city spent roughly $150,000 at that time to weld steel beams to the underside of the bridge to reinforce damaged areas.

Since it reopened in May 2016, there have been two regulated signs on either side of the bridge on Forks Road and Canal Bank Street restricting heavy loads, he said. For trucks, a single unit can be a maximum 11 tonnes, a double unit a maximum of 18 tonnes and tractor-trailers are restricted to a maximum of 25 tonnes total, otherwise truckers need to use alternate routes.

If a truck exceeding those weight limits were to cross the bridge, however, Nickel said the bridge would hold.

“There’s no immediate danger,” he said although he did say there is some other corrosion on multiple spots of the bridge. “We’re just concerned the bridge will deteriorate faster than we’d like.”

He said the repair the city did last year could last 10 years, but if vehicles over the load restriction were to constantly cross Dain City Bridge, that could be reduced to two or three years.

The problem is although the signs are regulated, meaning they’re legally binding, enforcing the restriction isn’t easy.

“We don’t have resources to be out there and sit there on a day-to-day basis and enforce it,” he said.

He added that Niagara Regional Police have been asked to keep an eye on the area, but they can only do so much.

Earlier in its life, the 87-year-old bridge could and was meant to bear heavier loads, but since the removal of the two towers on either side of the structure in 1997 that has changed.

Nickel said the bridge was originally built in 1930, and current analysis recommends the bridge be replaced by 2020. The project is expected to cost $12 million and Nickel said the city could run into financial challenges with the project. If the city is unable to fund it at that time, he said more will be done to reinforce it until it can be replaced.

The ideal situation is to replace the bridge however. Nickel compared it to the life of a car, saying it can be extended by keeping up with repairs, but at some point it becomes too costly to maintain.

As per the biannual schedule, another closeup inspection is set for 2018. Nickel said the inspections are required by the province to ensure the integrity of the structure. Another load analysis will also be done at the same time because of the concerns the city has about the bridge.

“If there’s more corrosion, we’ll have to bring those numbers down even further to reflect what it can safely handle,” he said of the current load restrictions.

