Shaw Festival mourns death of cast member

The Shaw Festival has lost a family member.

A cast member for the company’s production of Me and My Girl has died, according to a Shaw spokesperson. The scheduled performance for Tuesday night was cancelled, as is today’s 2 p.m. performance of 1837: The Farmers’ Revolt.

Laura Hughes, the Shaw’s senior communications manager, says the mood was solemn Wednesday morning as staff members heard the news.

She would not identify the performer out of respect for the immediate family.

“For now, all I can tell you is we have lost someone here at the company,” she said.

She said the death did not occur during a performance, but would not elaborate.

Me and My Girl is the Shaw’s flagship musical this year, with a cast of 23 performers. The next performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 p.m. Thursday, but Hughes would not comment whether those shows would continue.

“We’re not at a point where we can discuss that,” she said. “For this afternoon (Wednesday), we have cancelled the performance of Farmers’ Revolt, and then we’re meeting internally to regroup and figure out the next steps.”

Of the acting ensemble for Me and My Girl, six also star in 1837: The Farmers’ Revolt.

An update is expected later today for Me and My Girl ticket holders.

“We’re obviously still processing,” said Hughes.

