Region pitches in $1M for vandalized cop equipment

Niagara Region’s corporate services committee has pitching in $1 million towards the cost of replacing police equipment destroyed by vandalism.

The damage occurred on Feb. 26 when a building used by Niagara Regional Police for covert communications was broken into.

Police said a corrosive chemical was used to destroy 911 and police dispatch equipment stored inside the commercial building at an undisclosed location in Niagara Falls, causing $1.3 million in damage as well as $15,150 in cleanup and consultant costs.

Although the damage is covered by insurance, the Region’s policy has a $1-million deductible. And because paying that deductible will use up most of the Region’s $1,284,500 claims administration budget, the committee voted Wednesday to instead tap into a $2.27-million self-insurance reserve fund for the expenditure.

On March 1, police arrested Devon Solley, 25, of Hamilton, charging him with break, enter and commit mischief over $5,000, related to the vandalism.