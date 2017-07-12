NOTL top Niagara place to live in annual rankings

Niagara-on-the-Lake is the top Niagara municipality in the annual rankings of Canada’s best places to live - and the number one in a new category - the best places to live for arts and community.

Ranked by MoneySense magazine, Niagara-on-the-Lake is 54th in the best places to live ranking, Grimsby 86th of 417 municipalities, the only two in Niagara to make it to the top 100.

“This shows me we’re doing everything right in Niagara-on-the-Lake, businesses, residents, the municipality - everybody,” said Lord Mayor Pat Darte.

“Sure it indicates there’s room for improvement, but we’re doing better than anybody else in the region.”

Darte says he’s not at all surprised by the ranking.

“I’ve always held NOTL in high esteem, and I tell everyone I have the best job there is. This just proves my point.”

The magazine added 200 communities to its annual list this year, released last week — nearly doubling the number of places it looked at in 2016.

In Niagara, it meant Thorold, Pelham, Grimsby, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Lincoln, West Lincoln, Fort Erie and Port Colborne were added for the first time.

Mark Brown, senior editor at MoneySense, said the addition of 200 communities is the most ever added. In the past the magazine focused on the largest municipalities in the country but received calls from smaller communities asking why they weren’t part of the rankings.

He said the magazine went out to find a more comprehensive list with a full data set so it could be collected in a uniform way to compile an expanded list.

The magazine’s rankings are based on data relating to the economy, taxes, home affordability, transit, crime, health accessibility, arts and community and more.

Janice Thomson, executive director of the NOTL Chamber of Commerce, says she’s not surprised either at NOTL’s ranking.

“It’s fantastic news,” she said. “It’s not a surprise but it’s very gratifying. It should make us all very proud.”

The ranking of best in arts and community is based primarily on the degree to which people are engaged in the community, and that can be easily seen by the number of volunteers, and the number of different organizations volunteers can and do choose to join, said Thomson.

“”In terms of the number of people who show an interest, who volunteer, who are always looking out for the community, whether it’s health care, politics, the Shaw Guild or Music Niagara, people who are like-minded become involved, for no personal gain. They do it selflessly and they make it a richer place to live.”

Volunteer efforts benefit the whole economy, she said.

“It helps bring people who want to live here, work here and start businesses here. It helps to create that halo effect.”

The success of NOTL on the list is reflective of the quality of life in NOTL, she added

“It re-enforces what we already know, and the feedback we get from different sectors, the awards the town receives in so many different areas - it all adds up to this exact achievement.”

Brown, in describing the new arts and community category, says “Canada is said to be a friendly nation, but some communities are a little more open than others.”

To get a sense of what life is like in a community the ranking looked to two key metrics, he said.

“First, we rely on the percentage of the population who work in the arts, sports and recreation sector as a proxy for how focused a community is on cultural activities. The higher the percentage, the richer the cultural offerings.”

It also considered the community involvement index provided by Environics Analytics. based on a survey of residents. “Their answers help determine how engaged residents are in their community. The base value is 100. If the index is above 100, it indicates a more active community,” Brown said.

“An index of 110 indicates that the people of the community are thought to be 10 per cent more active in their community than what you’d find in the average Canadian city.”

In that category, NOTL ranked 127, meaning residents are thought to be 27 per cent more active in their community than what you you’d find in the average Canadian city.

It also looked at the number of people working in the arts, which is four percent in NOTL.

An online tool has been created this year so readers can build their own rankings based on what factors are important to them. They can give more weight to weather and less to transit options, for example.

“We do have our methodology, we stand by it, but we recognize some people have different priorities,” Brown said. “Maybe you don’t care about the weather. Maybe you don’t care about crime rates. Now you can go in and customize your list and see what works for you.”

Brown said municipalities can use the survey to see how they benchmark compared to their neighbours. They can’t do anything about the weather, but they can use the ranking to look at other things such as the job market and how affordable their community is.

In overall placement of best places to live, St. Catharines moved from 139 in 2016 to 234. Niagara Falls slipped from 152 to 282 and Welland dropped from 177 to 320, although they stayed about midway through the pack of the larger list.

With files from Karena Walter, Postmedia Network

Top 10: MoneySense’s Canada’s Best Places to Live 2017

1 - Ottawa, Ont.

2 - Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Que

3 - Oak Bay, BC

4 - North Saanich, BC

5 - Weyburn, Sask

6 - Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que

7 - St. Albert, Alta.

8 - Mont-Royal, Que

9 - Burlington, Ont.

10 - Levis, Que.

How Niagara municipalities did

Note: Wainfleet was not included in the rankings

54 - Niagara-on-the-Lake

86 - Grimsby

133 - Lincoln

200 - Pelham

234 - St. Catharines

260 - West Lincoln

282 - Niagara Falls

320 - Welland

325 - Thorold

360 - Fort Erie

377 - Port Colborne

For full rankings, more data and other ranking lists, go to www.moneysense.ca.