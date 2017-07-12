Music Niagara 36-concert season begins Friday

Music Niagara offers 36 concerts in 33 days for its 19th season, with music ranging from classical to choral to jazz to country to folk.

An array of artists from a diversity of backgrounds with a special nod to Canada’s special 150th birthday, says publicist Sally Basmajian.

The festival’s season launches with an opening gala Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church that will more than live up to the promise of its title, A Musical Kaleidoscope. Vivaldi’s deservedly popular Four Seasons will be reinterpreted as a harp concerto, headlined by world-renowned Italian harpist Floraleda Sacchi. Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in D Minor, written when the composer was an astonishing thirteen years old, will be performed by young artist Emma Meinrenken, a graduate of Music Niagara’s Performance Academy. Plus, audiences will be treated to the world premiere of Bimaawadaaso (“they travel along in a group”) by Odawa First Nations composer Barbara Croall and featuring an array of instruments, some familiar and others perhaps not - such as the pipigwan (aboriginal flute).

Week one of the Festival continues with pizzazz as the Choir of Trinity College, Cambridge, led by Stephen Layton takes over the acoustically divine St. Mark’s Church for two stellar programs, says Basmajian.

These singers have the reputation of creating performances that “inspire the soul as they break the heart with their intense beauty” (American Record Guide). They will be performing Saturday, July 15 (Choral Masterworks at 7:30 p.m. is sold out) and Monday, July 17 at 4:30 p.m. with limited still seating available.

The second concert, It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got That Swing, promises to set toes tapping with its offerings of jazz hits as well as contemporary, secular works.

This Saturday, July 15 (9:30 p.m., the Mike Field Quintet will bring its chart-topping jazz stylings and Field’s own entertaining story-telling to the Epicurean Bistro Patio on Queen Street.

Lovers of classical music will welcome the Juno award-winning Gryphon Trio at St. Mark’s Church Sunday, July 16 at 4 p.m. as the group delves into Haydn, Beethoven, and beyond. Their playing has been described as “music-making at its most communicative” and as “exquisite,” says Basmajian.

“And Music Niagara is thrilled to present free concerts in Simcoe Park again this summer, starting with Bygone Folk Songs this Sunday, July 16 at noon. Families can sing along or just sit back and enjoy renditions of the evergreen folk tunes from the 1960s.”

All of these concerts are just in week one. “Hold on to your hats for more in weeks to come,” she says.

Music Niagara presents jazz this summer

Jazz forms an important pillar for Music Niagara this concert season, with a great lineup of concerts that will bring out the cool in every audience member.

It begins this weekend with the seriously cool jazz concerts coming to The Epicurean Bistro Patio, with The Mike Field Quintet Saturday, July 15.

It continues Saturday, July 22 with Jeffrey Arthur and Trio, and The Ken Taylor Trio will entertain Saturday Aug. 5. All three performances begin at 9:30 p.m.

And who better to delight and entertain jazz enthusiasts than world-renowned Canadian treasure Guido Basso? He does it all with panache: performs, arranges and composes—and he has won two Juno Awards for Traditional Jazz Album of the Year. On top of these and other honours, he’s a member of the Order of Canada.

He blows a mean trumpet, not to mention flugelhorn—and has been known to whip out a zinging harmonica from time to time, too.

Basso will be strutting his stuff for jazz fans in St. Mark’s Church Friday, Aug.11 at 7:30 pm. And he won’t be alone—he’ll be joined by three other master artists who have toured with him around the world, including bassist Dave Young drummer Terry Clarke and pianist John Sherwood. Together they will present a lineup of familiar and fabulous standards from the Great American Songbook. It will be an unforgettable evening.

The Ian McGimpsey Trio: The Future of Canadian Jazz will wrap up the series of open air concerts that will bring a new spirit of hip to 84 Queen Street on Saturday, Aug.12 at 9:3p.m.

For more information or to order tickets visit www.musicniagara.org