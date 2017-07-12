Cocoa Beach added to the library

These new books are at St. Catharines public library.

Fiction

And Into the Fire, by Robert Gleason

When ISIS allies itself with Pakistan’s most notorious terrorist group to carry out the detonation of nuclear bombs on three American cities, the head of the CIA’s Pakistan desk and an intrepid journalist race to prevent the intended chaos and destruction.

Cocoa Beach, by Beatriz Williams

In the early days of Prohibition, newly widowed Virginia Fitzwilliam arrives in Florida where she meets Simon’s family. Although they welcome her with open arms, she senses a predatory presence beneath the hedonistic oasis and fears that the dangers that stole her husband now threaten her and their daughter as well.

Dead Woman Walking, by Sharon Bolton

Just before dawn in the hills near the Scottish border, the passengers in a hot-air balloon witness a brutal murder. Within the hour all but one of them are dead. Jess, alone, scared and trusting no one, flees for her life. She has seen the killer’s face and he hers and he won’t rest until he has eliminated the last witness to his crime.

Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore, by Matthew Sullivan

When a bookshop patron commits suicide, his favourite store clerk must unravel the puzzle he has left behind. His pocket held a picture of Lydia as a child — and the clues he left behind recall her own violent childhood and a mysterious murderer called the Hammerman.

Odd Numbers, by Anne Holt

The terrorist bombing of an Islamic office in Oslo and the threats of yet another, larger explosion to come force cold case advisor Hanne Wilhelmsen out of her retreat from the security services world. As the mood of the city darkens, she discovers that Oslo is up against forces far more terrible and menacing than ever before.

Non-fiction

Empires in the Sun: The Struggle for the Mastery of Africa, 1830-1990, by Lawrence James

In this intriguing new look at the history of Africa, author James examines the ways in which it was colonized.

Back Over There: One American Time-traveler, 100 Years Since the Great War, 500 Miles of Battle-scarred French Countryside, and Too Many Trenches, Shells, Legends and Ghosts to Count, by Richard Rubin

Discover how the perception and memory of the Great War is different in France.

Avenging Angels: Young Women of the Soviet Union’s WWII Sniper Corps, by Lyuba Vinogradova

In this account of the women of the Sniper Corps, we hear first-hand accounts of not only their experiences during the war, but also how they were treated afterwards.

The House by the Lake: One House, Five Families, and a Hundred Years of German History, by Thomas Harding

Follow the lives of five families as they relate to one house, the Second World War, the division of Germany and onward.

The Trial of Adolf Hitler: The Beer Hall Putsch and the Rise of Nazi Germany, by David King

A riveting account of the turning point in Hitler’s career and life.