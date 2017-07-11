The Port Colborne Lions Carnival is set to kick off Thursday evening.

The carnival, presented by World’s Finest Shows, will include a variety of family activities. Lions president Dave Beck said people can enjoy carnival rides, games and food during the four-day event.

For Beck, one of the biggest attractions for people are the Lions’ doughnuts. He said they usually sell about 27,000 of them during the carnival.

“We have to put a limit on how many doughnuts we put out because people love them,” he said.

Eventgoers are limited to how many of the sweet treats they can buy. Beck said if there wasn’t a limit people would stock up, not leaving any for others.

In addition to treats, eventgoers can enjoy bingo, which Beck said fills up pretty fast. There will also be seven or eight booths with draws people can entre. Beck said prizes will vary and include barbecues and bicycles.

A top draw at the Lions Carnival is the car draw, for which Beck said the winner will be announced during Canal Days. This year’s prize is a 2017 Jeep Patriot 4x4 fully loaded. Beck said it’s worth about $40,000 and should be popular with ticket buyers. Tickets for the draw are $10 each or three for $20.

Proceeds from the carnival will support the many initiatives the Lions support. Beck said the club funds many sports teams in Port Colbrone. The club also provides people in need with dog guides and therapy animals.

Recently, he said, the Lions donated $10,000 to Welland hospital for the purchase of medical equipment.

The carnival starts Thursday at 6 p.m. and finish up at 11 p.m. at Lions Field, 130 Killaly St. The carnival will continue Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to about 6 p.m.

