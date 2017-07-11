Letters to the editor

Our readers write about kind waste collection employees and the BDS movement.

Kudos to Emterra employees

I am writing to commend on of the Emterra employees who, braving the elements, do a great job of emptying our blue, grey and green containers every week.

I live on Grantham Avenue just south of Carlton Street and am an 80-year-old veteran who is recovering from hip-replacement surgery.

As such I am presently using a cane to get around.

On two different occasions, notably the last two Wednesdays in June, the young man on the Emterra collection vehicle, having seen me carrying my containers with some difficulty, took the time and effort to stop what he was doing and assist me by carrying my containers up my 90-foot driveway to my garage.

I felt compelled to bring his extraordinary kindness to the attention of your readers. I have done the same to the folks at Emterra. Such behaviour is notable as it is not widely found in this day and age.

John Richard Smyth

St. Catharines

Region commended for BDS position

Make no mistake, Judy Haiven’s support of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement (BDS) is abhorrent and falls outside the Canadian consensus where the governing Liberals, opposition Conservatives, and the NDP view it as discriminatory and counterproductive to the prospects of peace.

Consider the following words spoken by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: “No, we do not support the boycott of Israel … We do not ask anyone to boycott Israel itself … we have relations with Israel. We have mutual recognition of Israel.”

The Palestinian’s own leader views BDS as antithetical to the prospects of peace as it unfairly singles Israel out for opprobrium and doesn’t advance Palestinian interests.

Haiven’s support for economic sanctions against Israel unfairly assigns blame to the Jewish state and is at odds with Canadian values as it applies differential treatment to Israel.

BDS doesn’t care about peace, tolerance and mutual respect. BDS encourages unilateralism, discourages dialogue and reconciliation, and its efforts have only protracted the conflict.

The Niagara Region council should be commended for passing a motion to wholly condemn the BDS movement as anti-Semitic.

Mike Fegelman

Executive director, HonestReporting Canada