FORTE: Garden walk time in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls Horticultural Society’s 22nd annual garden walk is Saturday. Twelve beautiful gardens, each a reflection of the homeowner’s sense of what a garden means to them.

You’ll find tranquil shade gardens, vibrant daylily collections, stately historic homes, 30-year-old established gardens, and a lively, ever-expanding condo garden — there’s something for everyone on this walk.

I sat down with Sam Fiore for a pre-tour visit to his charming Division Street garden. I’ve visited Sam’s garden several times over the past few years, but as the garden matures it continues to evolve — there is always something new to discover.

“When we moved here in 1968, the backyard was grass with a vegetable garden at the back — the last thing I wanted to do was cut grass,” Sam said with a smile. “A few years later, I started to notice the beauty of nature was best amplified in some of the local gardens, and I thought gardening would be an interesting hobby, and that this would be a wonderful place to retire someday. I’ve been gardening here for the past 31 years.”

Situated at the foot of Leonard Street, Sam’s property slopes downhill. Over the years, he sculpted the hill to create a series of generous pathways, gentle steps and raised beds, then populated the gardens with his growing collection of Japanese maples and hostas.

“I brought in better soil, the soil in this area is black loam, but to raise the beds, I’ve added material every year.”

Sam paused for a moment, “When I started, I wanted to grow roses. But with roses you have to spray, and then they cut your arms when you prune them; as they died, I didn’t replace them. Instead, I planted hostas.

“If I were to start again, I would work the soil first, and bring in proper soil. And with my knowledge now, I would bring in only Japanese maples and hostas, because they are very low maintenance and they look good.”

“When did you start planting trees?” I wondered.

“I had the good sense to buy specimen trees first, because they take a long time to settle in,” Sam said, “I didn’t want to be pushing lilies and the trees were only six feet tall.”

“I try to buy in sets of three, so you don’t just have one. I plant one tree here, another part-way up the hill, and a third at the top, that way, they draw your eye through the plan, three Harvest Moon maples, three yellow locust, everything is in threes.”

“You have a beautiful pond, Sam, how soon did that go in,” I wondered.

“It went in a couple of years after the trees. It’s a lot of work but it adds a very calming feature to the garden. There’s a four- to five-foot drop that drop creates a little sound, it’s very relaxing.”

It’s a calm July evening, the garden is quiet as the sun settles behind the trees. I can hear the gentle sound of splashing water. We’ve settled in the ‘beer garden’, a rustic corner of garden edged with a retaining wall studded with green wine bottles — think stained glass set in concrete and stone — and furnished with chairs, a table and some of Sam’s recycled garden treasures.

A well-aged iron lobster trap, that stands like a corner curio cabinet, displays a collection of found pots (one resembles a large clam) and bonsai Japanese maples. “The lobster trap belonged to the lady next door, she was selling her condo and moving into a smaller place, so she donated it me. I intended to use it as a trellis, but I thought, once everything grows, you won’t be able to see it. So I’m using it as a screen beside the shed.”

The garden is populated with an eclectic collection of statuary: angels, Japanese lanterns, Italian fountains, obelisks and a beautiful statue of Our Lady, surrounded by clematis, overlooking the rose garden.

“I like to manifest my faith in the garden,” Sam said. “I’ve got statues of St. Francis of Assisi and St. Joseph, I’ll be putting them out for the garden walk. I don’t keep them out all the time, they are made of plaster not cement, if the wind blows, they might break. It’s all very peaceful.”

Looking back on the past 31 years, I wondered what Sam liked the most about his garden.

Sam thought for a moment or two: “We can maintain this little space and make it beautiful, and ultimately it’s a way of honouring our Creator. We are not the Creator, just the custodian of this place. Ultimately, that’s the reason I do this.

“I look forward to sharing the garden so that I can see the garden through other people’s eyes. You know, I see the garden every day and, in truth, I don’t really know what I have here. Seeing the garden through someone else’s eyes — that’s a real reward.”

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Tickets $10, available at Mullen Garden Market, Country Basket Garden Centre, Allen Landscape Supply Depot, Friends of Nature and Gauld’s Garden Centre or at any one of the gardens the day of the tour.

Meet the author

Thirty years in the making, Theresa Forte’s garden has evolved from a screen along a busy roadway to a studio, trial garden and habitat for pollinators and birds. New features include a wine-making inspired water feature, shade garden, revamped circle garden and espaliered tomatoes. The garden provides a constant source of inspiration for Forte’s weekly garden column. Come and meet the author as she opens the garden gate this Saturday for Niagara Falls Horticultural Society’s garden walk.