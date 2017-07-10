What’s on in July at the museum?

July is bringing a little something for people of all ages to the Niagara Falls History Museum.

On Thursday, the Holodomor National Awareness Tour will stop in from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering people a chance to learn about the history of the Holodomor Genocide Famine of 1932.

The exhibit brings awareness to the millions of Ukrainians who were sentenced to death by starvation at the hands of Stalin and the Soviet Union.

The exhibit will be hard to miss, as it is in a 40-foot mobile unit.

You can find out more about the Holodomor exhibit at www.holodomortour.ca.

Also on Thursday, local artist Emily Andrews will attempt to take people back in time by exploring the history and techniques of silhouette portraits.

Those in attendance will create their own silhouette portrait which will be displayed in the upcoming Niagara Night of Art exhibition in September.

Museum Insiders, a group of passionate museum volunteers, will also be present Thursday, telling short stories based on artifacts around the museum.

For those who enjoy ancient history, the museum will host Egyptomania Craft Night: Mummies on July 20, where participants will learn about mummification processes used in ancient Egypt and create their own craft to take home. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Towards the end of the month, the Summer Courtyard Music Series and Public Art Project will return for its third year. The event will feature acts from Niagara, such as Aaron Berger and Nathaniel Goold. The first show is July 27 and starts at 7 p.m.

A “Pieces of Canada” gallery will also be open until the end of December, with over 140 artifacts on display, loaned to the museum by community members who have provided their idea of what makes it important in Canada’s history.

All events are free of charge and available to all ages.

The Niagara Falls History Museum is located at 5810 Ferry St.

