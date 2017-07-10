More fraud charges laid against Ridgeway woman

A Ridgeway woman charged with fraud earlier this year is in more trouble with the law, along with her husband.

In February, the Niagara Regional Police central fraud unit began an extensive investigation after receiving complaints about cruises that were being advertised at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 230 by Karen Gushue, who police say also uses the last names Robinson and Hannis.

More than 140 complainants alleged that she solicited funds between August 2016 and February 2017 for multiple trips that were either never booked or were not as advertised.

In May, she was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of fraud under $5,000.

On July 6, more charges were laid against Karen Gushue — as well as her husband, Michael.

Based on information received during the cruise investigation, detectives launched a probe into a failed rent-to-own agreement in relation to a Fort Erie home.

Police arrested Karen Gushue, 48, and Michael Gushue, 56, both of Fort Erie.

Both are charged with fraud over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.