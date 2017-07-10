Letters to the editor

Our readers write about plastic bag charges at the checkout and reasons not to feed fowl.

Peeved at paying for plastic bags

Am I the only person in this city that is sick of paying for a plastic bag to take home my groceries?

You would think one of these corporate idiots would think that if they stopped charging the paltry nickel, there would be a sudden increase in business because everyone would go to the store with the free bags.

It is a shame there is no government agency that looked out for the ordinary consumer when this big monopoly got started and now all the stores do it.

Hey, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, maybe you could nationalize the bag industry. Oh, wait a minute, the food merchants would never let that cash cow go.

Mike Johnson

St. Catharines

Good reasons not too feed fowl

In addition to the problems of water quality that feeding water fowl creates (as per article July 3: Feeding fowls affecting water quality), there are other good reasons for people not to feed.

All animals require a varied diet to mature properly. In the case of geese, ducks, etc., if fed a diet heavy in bread and other unsuitable foodstuffs, they develop a condition called ‘angel wing,’ which deforms the wings and, eventually, they cannot fly — which should be of the greatest concern to people who claim they enjoy wildlife.

Secondly, where food comes in the form of handouts, they begin to ignore the food that they should naturally be eating. Overfeeding will cause them to lay more eggs and the area becomes overcrowded and consequently, disease spreads easily in two ways. Carb-rich diets lead to more defecation and consequently destruction of the very waterways they depend on. Also, mouldy bread can cause a fatal lung infection that can decimate waterfowl flocks.

Other animals will be attracted by leftover food stuffs including mice and insects, which in turn, also attracts larger predators to the area.

And, finally, when waterfowl (or any wildlife) become accustomed to feeding by humans, they lose their important natural fear and may become aggressive to attain handouts. They also lose fear of going into busy areas and traffic which has obvious consequences.

So, in short, the next time you think you are doing waterfowl a favour by feeding leftover bread, I urge the feeding public to consider these points.

Cath Hurwood

St. Catharines