Colourful 25 years for Arts Place

Everything on the walls of Arts Place Gallery is special and the expression of someone’s spirit.



It’s also all original art, says Joyce Honsberger, founder of the Port Colborne gallery, which Sunday celebrated its 25th anniversary.



After moving to Wainfleet in 1991, Honsberger and her husband bought the building, a former gas station at 714 King St., because she needed studio space for herself. The gallery officially opened in March 1992.



“There wasn’t a regular space for art exhibitions in town. So, it was desperately needed I think.”

Honsberger knew some of the artists in Port Colborne through an arts and crafts boutique she had owned in Fonthill.



“We got together and everyone was so keen. What a step it was, what a leap. There were 11 of us, all established artists who felt the could contribute something to the community as well as have a place to exhibit our art.”



She says the artists had a high standard of professionalism in terms of the art, and they have tried to maintain that over the past 25 years.



“We encourage excellence and advance understanding, development and appreciation of the arts. This is not just about the artists.”



Early in the gallery’s history, the group realized it didn’t have enough funds to do what it wanted to in the community and carry on the art exhibitions at the standards it wanted.



“Jennifer Parry (the city’s director of library services) got us started on holding an auction. For 25 years, our artists have given freely of their work.”



The annual art auction raises enough funds to help keep the gallery open.



“After 10 years we were so excited to still be open, now it’s 25 years and we’re still going. We have great support from the community.”



Along with the artists, the gallery has had volunteers throughout the years who have worked at keeping the doors open. The gallery is open noon to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.



“The glue that has kept us together is the artists love for artists, and art. Each artist brings something new … new techniques and new excitement.”



Honsberger says, over the years, artists and volunteers have moved on and some have died. Of the 11 that started at the gallery, she is the only original member still there.



“We have eight core members now, and artists on consignment.”