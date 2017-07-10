Although St. Catharines Fire and Emergency Services would prefer to educate property owners about the need for smoke alarms, sometimes it takes a big fine for the message to sink in.

Property owner Jaswant Kainth was handed an $8,000 fine last week after pleading guilty to six charges against him, including failing to ensure the building he owned had working smoke alarms installed.

It was the largest fine for a smoke alarm violations in the city’s history.

“From a fire department perspective, most fire services want to use educational piece first. We’re trying to educate people on the need for smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms in homes,” said Deputy Chief Jeff McCormick.

“But there comes a point in time when if people don’t do that you have to go the enforcement route.”

When that happens, firefighters hope the fines ordered for convictions are “fairly significant” to act as a general deterrent, McCormick said.

“We want the public to be aware that if you don’t comply, there are repercussions. St. Catharines has a very active smoke alarm program, where we’re out in residential neighbourhoods trying to educate people on the importance of smoke alarms, trying to ensure they have smoke alarms and working carbon monoxide alarms in the home. But at the same time, if you don’t and you don’t want to take the initiative to install them, then the department’s going to follow through with court procedures.”

Kainth was charged after firefighters inspected property he owned at the time at 412-416 St. Paul St. in March and April 2016. He pleaded guilty in provincial court on June 29 this year to charges related to the inspections, including: three counts of failing to maintain smoke alarms in operating condition; one count of failing to keep a portable fire extinguisher operable and fully charged; one count of failing to repair damaged fire separations between rooms, corridors, shafts and other spaces; and one count of failing to repair damaged fire separations. An additional five charges against him were suspended.

In addition to the $8,000 fine, Kainth will be required to pay a victim fine surcharge.

McCormick said the cost of not having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms could be far higher.

“Any time you have a fire and there’s not working smoke alarms in the house then certainly it adds to the chances of injuries and fatalities for the occupants,” McCormick said. “The fire departments are asking for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms because they help the fire services. They help the occupants.”

