ADOPT A PET: Many cats and kittens await adoption

Here are a few animals available for adoption at Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information, call 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca.

Feline adoption fees are: $100 for kittens four months or younger (cannot be rabies vaccinated due to age); all cats and kittens over four months of age $50. Canine adoption fees are: $340 for dogs under 25 lbs. or under four months old; all other dogs $290. Spay/neuter appointments for dogs or cats available at the LCHS spay neuter clinic. Contact directly by email clinic@lchs.ca or by phone 905-682-0767 ext. 3.

Cats

Otto: domestic shorthair, male, four months old

Morris: domestic medium hair, female, four months old

Archie: domestic shorthair, male, three months old

Emma: domestic shorthair, female, five months old

Jezabel: domestic shorthair, female, one year old

Lucky: domestic shorthair, male, one year old

Miller: domestic shorthair, male, four years old (must be adopted with Jymmella)

Jymmella: domestic shorthair, female, four years old (must be adopted with Miller)

Julip: domestic long hair, female, six years old

Smalls: domestic shorthair, female, four months old

Bonk: domestic shorthair, male, four years old

Thunder: domestic shorthair, male, five months old

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet home

Gimly and Lily: 12-week-old male, grey tabby kitten and two-year-old female black cat, both short hair, must go together

Joseph: three years old, male, black short hair, very sweet and affectionate

Salt and Pepper: four months old, male and female, short hair, mostly white with some grey tabby patches, friendly

Various: group of assorted kittens, six to eight weeks old, short hair, variety of colours and personalities, adorable