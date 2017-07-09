Letters to the editor

Readers write about the Canadian government's payout to Omar Khadr.

Don’t miss the point with Khadr case

I think that Omar Khadr is disgusting. I think that his family is disgusting. His mother’s rants against Canada, the land that welcomed her and her family were disgusting.

But that’s not what our government’s payout to Mr. Khadr is about.

He is a Canadian citizen, and even the most vile among us have rights guaranteed by the Canadian Constitution and by International law. Canada failed in its duty to act on his rights.

The United States violated international law by confining Mr. Khadr in Guantanamo where he was interrogated harshly, perhaps tortured, without the protection of the Geneva Conventions. Given that he was a child soldier and a Canadian citizen, Canada could have and should have pressed the U.S. government to release him into our custody to face justice here. To its shame, the government did not.

In 2010 the Supreme Court ruled that Canada’s participation in the illegal and coercive interrogations at Guantanamo violated Khadr’s charter rights.

As hard as it is for us to see such a large payout handed to him, we must not miss the point which is to make it clear to our government that violation of a Canadian’s charter rights will not be tolerated.

David Fowler

Wainfleet

Blame Conservatives for Omar Khadr payout

We Canadians have to pay $10.5 million to Omar Khadr, but let’s ask the question of why, instead of getting in a fuss about it now.

Khadr was a child of 15 at the time he was injured in combat and became a prisoner of war. Under law, Khadr was a child soldier — his childhood was ripped away from him and he was brainwashed into fighting in an adult war over religious ideology. As Canadians we stand up to this kind of abuse, we protect children whenever we have the opportunity.

In the case of Khadr, we did not protect the child. In fact, our government was complicit in allowing a foreign government to take the child soldier to a prison in Cuba. We all knew torture was occurring in this prison; a concurrent court case deemed the abuses there to be illegal torture. Khadr was kept behind bars being tortured for years.

During Khadr’s capture, he was questioned under duress by Canadian officials. This was all proven in the Supreme Court of Canada not once but three times. Over the decade of his capture there were many advocacy groups fighting for his release around the globe. The government of the day under Stephen Harper would not ask the U.S. government to release the Canadian citizen. In fact, when Khadr was released from Guantanamo he was taken to a Canadian penitentiary to spend more time behind bars.

Jason Kenney, a former MP under Harper and now leader of the Conservative Party of Alberta, has recently said teens cannot join certain school clubs without their parents being notified. Yet at the time, he fought tooth-and-nail to keep a 15-year-old boy behind bars due to war crimes.

For a party that speaks daily on Canadian values I’m not sure it knows much about Canadian values.

Cory Szczepanski

Sedley, Sask.