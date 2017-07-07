Blackout in downtown St. Catharines

Horizon Utilities says a downtown St. Catharines power outage will be fixed later this evening.

The blackout impacts Ontario Street to Carlisle Street from Duke Street to St. Paul Street, began around 5 p.m. The blackout has also cut power to the Standard's newsroom on St. Paul Street, but the Saturday edition will still be published on schedule.

The utility says the blackout was caused by an "underground distribution problem."

Horizon originally estimated repairs would be complete by 9 p.m. but has now extended that estimate to 10:30 p.m. The blackout is affecting nearly 400 Horizon customers.