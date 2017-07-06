More than pies at St. Mark’s Cherry Festival

Celebrating the cherry harvest is a tradition at St. Mark’s, but this year, as the church commemorates the 225th anniversary of its founding, the annual event is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

It’s always a family-friendly event for the community, with the festival’s famous homemade cherry pies drawing eager buyers, but cherry lovers will find lots of other delicious treats including baked goods, jam, fresh cherries and cherry floats.

By the time the festival opens Saturday at 9 a.m., volunteers will have baked 672 homemade cherry pies using 960 pounds of sour cherries, 64 kilograms of sugar and 120 kilograms of flour.

The pies were made by 25 to 30 people working every Monday over four weeks, says festival committee chair Andrea Douglas.

New this year is an exclusive events auction featuring concerts, dinners and vacation homes.

The silent auction offers about 60 events, including four nights for four people at a luxury Sante Fe vacation home; an Ann Arbor, Michigan college football game; a gourmet luncheon for 20; golf in North Carolina; a vacation home on Gabriola Island; a holiday home in Nova Scotia; an artisan pizza dinner for eight overlooking Lake Ontario; a boutique hotel stay in Havana; and a girls night out for 20.

Breakfast and lunch will be served, designer and nearly new clothing will be for sale along with treasures, jewelry, books, and baked goods, and there will be music, children’s activities and a bouncy castle.

People run to be first at the jewelry booth once the festival opens, says Douglas, and the cherry pies go quickly, selling out by mid-morning.

The barbecue tempts festival-goers with back bacon on a bun — always a huge favourite with American visitors — hot dogs, burgers, sausage on a bun and pulled pork.

Incredible “finds” can be discovered in the extensive collection of designer and nearly new clothes, and the books are a perennial favourite, says Douglas.

The vocal group Octet will be in concert at 11 a.m., with the Fort George Fife and Drum Corps performing at noon.

The annual festival is a popular community event, drawing about 2,000 people. It’s the largest fundraiser for the church and supports its operation and work in the community.

“The Cherry Festival is always a fun event with something for everyone,” said Douglas. “Remember to come early for the cherry pies, and stay to enjoy the various booths, the music and the community spirit.”

Rev. William Roberts is looking forward to his first cherry festival.

“As the new Rector of St. Mark’s, I am so impressed with all those from the church and the community dedicated to the success of our annual Cherry Festival. Add to this the creativity, the fun and fellowship, and the community-building dimensions. It is all quite exceptional and makes us proud to call Niagara-on-the-Lake home,” said Roberts.

The Cherry Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 8 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 41 Byron St. Admission is free.