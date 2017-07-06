Man charged following assault in Niagara Falls

A 32-year-old man is facing charges following an alleged assault in the tourist district.

Niagara Regional Police were called to a home in the area of Ferry and Main streets around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police said a man was inside the home and due to the unstable nature of the incident and the possibility of weapons the Emergency Tactical Unit and the K9 Unit were called in.

Police said a woman had fled the residence prior to police arrival.

The scene was held for around five hours while members of the NRP’s Crisis Negotiators Unit negotiated with the man.

Members of the 2 District Niagara Falls Criminal Investigations Branch and Domestic Violence Unit were also involved in the incident.

Police said at 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the man was arrested without further incident.

The woman was taken to hospital for evaluation and treatment.

A 32-year-old man is facing assault and failing to comply with a probation order charges.

Police said as the matter is being investigated as a domestic disturbance, the name of the accused will not be released in the interest of protecting the identity of the victim.