Thousands of fans filled the Commons in Niagara-on-the-Lake for the Canada Day City and Colour show July 2nd.

The crowd of approximately 20,000 saw performances by Dear Rouge, Stars, The Strumbellas, Blue Rodeo and City and Colour.

The show was also hosted by Letterkenny stars Jared Keeso and Nathan Dales, better known as their characters from the show, Wayne and Darrel.