BIA to hold AGM July 19

The “ducks are lined up” to get the downtown business improvement association’s budget approved, says Mayor Jim Diodati.

Diodati said he, along with the city’s chief administrative officer Ken Todd, solicitor Ken Beaman and acting clerk Bill Matson met this week with members of the BIA who had concerns with how the business organization is being run, as well as members of the executive.

He said the BIA will hold its annual general meeting July 19, while city council will hold a special meeting July 20 to deal with the organization’s proposed 2017 budget.

“It went very well,” said Diodati of the meetings with both sides.

“We had two, I thought, productive meetings.”

Certain board members, as well as downtown business and property owners, held a press conference outside of city hall last week where they voiced frustrations about a growing disconnect between certain board members and the executive, as well as city hall.

They voiced concerns about a range of issues, such as what they felt were financial issues and regularly cancelled meetings.

Board chairman Julio Batres-Gavidia has since resigned, but will retain a seat, serving as past chair.

Ron Charbonneau was named new board chairman, while Joe Mrkalj was named vice chairman.

Lisa Thomas, a member of the BIA board and business and property owner in the downtown who has raised concerns, said she and her colleagues appreciated the meeting with senior city leadership.

“We were able to accomplish our goal of setting a confirmed date for our (annual general meeting),” she said.

“It was unfortunate that many of our key concerns are still outstanding.”

Thomas said despite the reorganization of the board, she’s “skeptical” as to whether there would be change.

“I feel like while the titles have changed … the same people, the same key players, are around the table.”

Batres-Gavidia said his resignation was not because of issues with the BIA.

“I think the time is right. I’ve been thinking about stepping down for quite a while,” he said, noting the position is a volunteer one.

Batres-Gavidia has been chairman since April 2016.

He said he wanted to step down because of time restrictions with his businesses, and to spend more time with his family.

Batres-Gavidia said the meeting with city officials cleared up a lot of “misinformation” that critics had been publicizing.

He said a lot of the comments had no “merit” and “there were a lot of falsehoods.”

Batres-Gavidia said the BIA’s financials are currently in the hands of an accountant for an audit.

He said every member of the board has a spreadsheet accounting for how all of the BIA’s money has been spent.

“Every single penny is accounted for.”

Batres-Gavidia said he loves Queen Street, and “I love where it’s going to go.”

He pointed to a separate organization, Celebrate Old Downtown, which wants to “do something positive” for the district.

“They want to create events and things like that. That’s the type of passion and energy that we need to bring.”

Diodati said being chairperson can often be a “thankless position.”

“It doesn’t matter what chair has been there, it’s been the same situation — they take a lot of shots, a lot of arrows. They’re all volunteers, and they’ve all got businesses to run, and they’re trying to also manage the politics of the BIA. It’s not easy ... and there’s a lot of opinions on how things should be done.”

