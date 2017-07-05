ADOPT A PET: Astrid and Ruby need a good home

Here are a few animals available for adoption at Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information, call 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca.

Feline adoption fees are: $100 for kittens four months or younger (cannot be rabies vaccinated due to age); all cats and kittens over four months of age $50. Canine adoption fees are: $340 for dogs under 25 lbs. or under four months old; all other dogs $290. Spay/neuter appointments for dogs or cats available at the LCHS spay neuter clinic. Contact directly by email clinic@lchs.ca or by phone 905-682-0767 ext 3.

Cats

Melon: domestic shorthair, female, two months

Sasha: domestic shorthair, female, three months

Sammy: domestic shorthair, female, adult

Emma: domestic shorthair, female, five months

Chance: domestic shorthair, male, six years

Dogs

Rufus: pug mix, male, two years old

Jax: Australian shepherd mix, male, 10 months

Charlie: Siberian husky mix, male, one year

Eva: American foxhound mix, female, two years eight months

Kaizer: rottweiler/shepherd, male, one year

Other

Darrel: male, smooth haired guinea pig, adult

Astrid and Ruby: females, fancy rats, young adults

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50 for mature cats and $125 for kittens, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. CAAN is always looking for foster homes to take care of kittens and cats until they get adopted and volunteers to socialize cats. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet home

Gimly and Lily: 12-week-old male, grey tabby kitten and two-year-old female black cat, both short hair, must go together

Joseph: three years old, male, black short hair, very sweet and affectionate

Salt and Pepper: four months old, male and female, short hair, mostly white with some grey tabby patches, friendly