New concert series coming to convention centre

From the ashes of Niagara Concerts comes a new live music series starting in September.

Organized by the Scotiabank Convention Centre, where Niagara Concerts spent its final three seasons, the Live by the Falls series kicks off with the Cowboy Junkies on Sept. 16, followed by Niagara Falls' own The Trews Oct. 21, David Usher Nov. 24 and Gowan Dec. 7.

All shows take place in the convention centre's 1,000-seat Fallsview Theatre. Tickets for all shows – individually or as a four-show subscription – go on sale July 14 at fallsconventions.com or sccniagara.ticketpro.ca.

The series aims to carry on the live music tradition of Niagara Concerts, a 43-year institution which came to an end in May.

“Niagara Concerts created a reputation for providing first rate entertainment in Niagara Falls for decades,” says convention centre president Noel Buckley. “We at SCCN had the opportunity to work with them over the last three seasons and really look forward to carrying out, and building upon, their live music legacy.”

A series subscription includes entry to a pre-show VIP lounge, preferred seat location, free parking and access to pre-sale tickets for future concerts.

Since opening in 2011, the convention centre has played host to concerts by Chantal Kreviazuk, Tim Hicks and Big Sugar. On Aug. 26 it will offer a free concert by Matthew Goode.

