80K people celebrate Canada in tourism district

About 80,000 people packed the heart of the tourism area of Niagara Falls on Canada Day, the largest gathering of people in the city since an estimated 100,000 watched Nik Wallenda’s historic wirewalk over the Horseshoe Falls in 2012.

“It was tremendous,” said Niagara Parks Commission chairwoman Janice Thomson.

“That was the number that our Niagara Parks Police recorded in the immediate area of the falls, and around Murray Hill, Clifton Hill, on the (Niagara) Parkway.”

Thomson said she believes the crowd reflects the “fact that we’ve been enjoying an uptick in tourism.”

“We’ve seen more visitors in general, and now for this to be a very special holiday, coupled with the American 4th of July holiday, we just saw an amazing amount of visitors.”

Some voiced frustration on social media, however, about being stuck in traffic for hours to get in and out of the city.

One photo shared on Facebook shows a line of vehicles on Clifton Hill surrounded by throngs of people.

The QEW and Highway 420 were filled with bumper to bumper traffic for long stretches, as people tried to make their way into the city in time for the evening concert and fireworks.

Those who did make it in time were disappointed by what Niagara Parks described as an electrical malfunction, which cut short its planned extended fireworks display.

Clifton Hill was not closed to vehicular traffic, but the Niagara Parkway was, starting at 7:30 p.m. between Clifton Hill and Fraser Hill, which included the closure of Murray Street, at Warren Avenue.

“That was in anticipation of crowds building for the evening activities, to come for the bands and the fireworks,” said Thomson.

Some felt the road closure happened too late.

“I’m sure everything will be reviewed, now that it’s after the fact,” she said.

“The Niagara Parks Police will have a review of it, but I know … there were no incidents, they had a very successful plan to manage the traffic flow on the parkway anyway, I can’t speak to the rest.”

Rich Merlino, general manager of WildPlay Niagara Falls, which operates the zipline and adventure course attractions, said it’s “fantastic” people are coming to Niagara, but he hopes a more responsive traffic plan can be created for future events.

“Being down there in the hub, I was very concerned that if there was an emergency, I think responding to it would have been very difficult,” he said.

Merlino said when people visit the Falls, “obviously we’re looking for them to have a great time while they’re here, and extending their stay.”

“If they can’t get out of their vehicles, if they can’t navigate through the tourist hub, they’re not going to be spending money, and they’re not going to be enjoying themselves.”

He said he participates regularly in the Ride for Heart event in Toronto, where officials close down the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway.

“They’re able to close down those two significant roadways in downtown Toronto. I think there’s a way that we can figure out how we can do that here in the beautiful tourism sector of Niagara.”

Mayor Jim Diodati said what transpired was a “good/news, bad/news story.”

“The good news is it’s great for tourism. It means everybody is getting lots of hours, everybody is getting a lot of shifts, everybody is having an opportunity to pay for their college and their university. That’s what we want,” he said.

“Part of the problem, though, is I think it was even more than we anticipated.”

Diodati said he sent an email to the city’s parking and traffic staff indicating he wants a review of the municipality’s parking and traffic master plans, as well as its parking rates during major events.

He said with Niagara Falls at the “top of people’s minds,” he’d like to see the city, Niagara Parks, emergency services and the business community come together and develop a comprehensive transportation master plan for certain events, similar to what’s done for New Year’s Eve.

“I was in that a couple of times because one of my kids works down in the tourist core, and I had to really strategize on the best way to get in and out, so that I wouldn’t be there forever,” said Diodati.

“When we had (the Live with) Kelly and Ryan (show) a few weeks before that, from Clifton Hill to get to the Fallsview district, it took me almost half an hour. I think this is going to become the norm and not the exception (during major events).”

He said private lots were charging an average of between $20 and $50 on Canada Day, which is usually the rates seen on New Year’s Eve.

Diodati said the rates at city lots were “way too low.”

“We’re charging $12 max for the day. We need to become more responsive to supply and demand because we have the smallest lots, ours fill up immediately, and then everybody makes all the money. I say the city needs to make money to offset the taxes, keep the taxes low.”

He said he believes a number of areas in the city should be closed off to vehicular traffic during major events, as is the norm in other major destinations.

“It’s better for business because you want people to park their car for the day and use, strictly, your transportation system.”

Diodati said currently, main arterial roads get “jammed up and completely congested,” as do secondary roads.

“I’ve got people calling me (who live off secondary roads) who were very upset. They couldn’t get out of their driveway, they couldn’t have anyone over to their house, they couldn’t go anywhere, and they’re being negatively effected because of the massive volume.”

Meanwhile, Lori Albanese, community development co-ordinator for the city, said they estimate at least 30,000 people attended the various Canada Day related activities this past weekend, including the parade, around downtown Niagara Falls.

“Normally we get about 20,000. This was even bigger,” she said.

“Everything went really well. I think everyone was just so happy to be out. We had so many residents. We had visitors from out of town.”

Albanese said the activities would not have been possible without sponsors, and more than 130 volunteers.

“It takes a small army of people to co-ordinate this.”

rspiteri@postmedia.com

Follow @RaySpiteri