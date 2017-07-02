Weekend R.I.D.E. checkpoint leads to arrest

Niagara Regional Police arrested one driver, issued two licence suspesions and charged a fourth driver at R.I.D.E checkpoints on Friday.

Police say the checkpoints were set up in Port Colborne and Niagara Falls. In Port Colborne, police were set up in the Sherkston Shores area, where they say they spoke with 350 drives. Of those drivers, one was issued a three-day licence suspension when a breath sample registered an alert on a roadside screening device.

In Niagara Falls, police spoke with another 100 drivers. One of those drivers was arrested for impaired driving and his vehicle was seized for seven days, while another received a three-day licence suspension. A third driver in Niagara Falls was charged with driving while under suspension.

Police say they are committed to reducing impaired driving offences through educating the public and apprehending offenders through programs such as R.I.D.E.

Police say impaired driving is still Canada’s leading criminal offence causing deaths.