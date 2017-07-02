Thorold shows patriotic colours

The spirit of patriotism could be clearly seen in the Battle of Beaverdams Park Saturday, as Thoroldites young and old — dressed in red and white — gathered to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Vehicles from the Niagara Military Vehicles Association were on display at the south entrance and the sound of cannon fire echoed through the park, adding a historic flair to festivities, while farther down, musicians, a magician and a host of children’s activities kept the crowd entertained.

The bloody, three-hour Battle of Beaverdams — fought closer to the eastern edge of the Thorold tunnel than the downtown park named for it — was a pivotal moment in our nation’s history, played out on that remote field in Thorold on June 24, 1813.

The battle was won almost entirely by a band of about 450 First Nations allies, without whom Canada’s future likely would have been vastly different. They were instrumental in defeating American troops in an attempt to dislodge the British and their allies from the Niagara peninsula. The First Nations allies were exhausted from fighting when Lieut. James Fitzgibbon walked out under a white flag and demanded the American surrender. Fearing a vicious reprisal, the Americans laid down their arms.

Following opening ceremonies by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 17 Saturday afternoon, sentiments of diversity, equity and freedom were shared by Mayor Ted Luciani, MPP Cindy Forster and Anna Oakes, appearing on behalf of MP Vance Badawey, who urged listeners to “learn from the past” and find “excitement” in Canada’s future.

Thorold town crier Tony Vandermaas welcomed the crowd to the “city where ships climb the mountain” before handing out old-fashioned town crier hats and bells during a lesson in how to perform a cry, then directed a group of “mini town criers” in singing Happy Birthday to Canada.

Sporting a plastic beaver on his handlebars, 3½-year-old Joshua Puto claimed the grand prize in the Decorate Your Bike Contest, sponsored by the Thorold Community Credit Union and Front Row Sports. The third runner-up was Shanelle Burcher, second runner-up was Morgan Lavallee, and first runner-up honours went to Lucy Lavallee.

Tim Geddes, Chair of Thorold’s Canada 150 Committee, introduced dignitaries and acts appearing onstage at the park’s band shell. Patriotic songs were performed by the Young at Heart Thorold Seniors Choir, and after two shows by Calvin the Magician, the Thorold Reed Band — formed in 1851 — proclaimed itself “Canada’s longest-running band” and kicked off the day’s music, followed by bluegrass band The Wanted, country music by Trigger Happy and classic rock by Vinyl Flux.

A deluge of rain sent many scurrying home mid-afternoon but a large crowd returned under a clear night sky to watch fireworks, ending festivities for the day.

Celebrations continue in the park Monday with a new music festival, Blues on the Battlefield, sponsored by the City of Thorold and the Canal Bank Shuffle, and featuring renowned blues acts from Canada. It starts at 2 p.m. and runs throughout the evening. Admission is $5. For more information, visit www.bluesonthebattlefield.com.