Twenty-one new Canadians from 13 countries officially became Canadian citizens Saturday morning in St. Catharines.

The ceremony was one of 55 citizenship ceremonies across Canada and coincided with the date of Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Hundreds of people packed themselves into the Legion in Port Dalhousie to watch the ceremony and show their support for their new neighbours.

Judge Ted Salci, former may of Niagara Falls, welcomed the new citizens before reading the oaths.

“I know that this is a proud moment for all of you, and for me as well. It certainly is a memory that you and your families will always cherish,” said Salci.

“As we all look back on a century and a half of our shared history, we can point to many accomplishments and Canada can be proud of its place in the world.”

“Perhaps the aspect of our country that we can be most proud of is our great tradition of welcoming tens of thousands of newcomers every year.”

He also noted the significance of being sworn in on the 150th anniversary of Canada’s confederation, as well as the ceremony taking place on Indigenous grounds.

Mayor Sendzik said some words after oaths were spoken, starting also by recognizing the official territories of Indigenous peoples nearby.

“As we welcome the newest members of our community, we understand that we stand on the shoulders of many that came before us.”

He also presented each of the newly sworn-in citizens with a blank journal, on behalf of the city.

“It’s so you can start to capture the new chapters of your life. Capture the wonderful memories that you’re going to make here in the place that you now call home.” said Sendzik.

Sjoukje Buisman, who herself immigrated to Canada from the Netherlands in 1955, said it means a lot to her to be at the ceremony, showing support to others like her.

She took her oath to become a Canadian citizen in 1957.

In the past 10 years, Canada has welcomed over 1.7 million new citizens, 147,800 in 2016.

“As you know, very few of us share the same past, but as Canadians, all of us certainly share the same future … and if we work together as a nation, the boundaries of what we can accomplish are truly limitless,” said Salci.

The event had originally been planned for Rennie Park but was moved last minute due to rain.

Welcoming remarks were also given from MP Chris Bittle.

Representatives from various cultural communities were also in attendance.

