Great 'feet' deserves a cold one

Emily Allan said she’s headed for a cold beer beside the pool — or the hammock — and it’s safe to say she’s earned it.

Saturday, Allan completed a 22-day run along the entire length of the Bruce Trail, making her final stop at Queenston Heights.

In case you’re wondering just how much stamina that requires, the answer is 895 kilometres of it, or in other words, the equivalent of running from St. Catharines to Toronto eight times.

And she did it all for a good cause.

She ran to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis, a hereditary condition that causes a number of serious effects on the body, primarily affecting the digestive system and the lungs. It is is the most common fatal genetic disease that affects children and young adults, according to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

Allan’s story isn’t one about tears of sadness, it’s one about tears of joy.

When she crossed the finish line, greeted by a crowd of more than 100 people, she had raised almost $30,000.

Tears welled in her eyes as people she’d never met came up to congratulate and thank her.

“I can’t even believe it, especially it’s a holiday and I know people are busy. It’s just amazing that people are here,” said Allan.

She said there was also a large crowd that met her on Friday when she passed by Brock University.

She said she can’t express how grateful she is for all of the support she received, barely acknowledging her left knee being swollen to about twice its normal size.

“It’ll get better. You just ignore it. Honestly, on the trail you’re stepping side to side so much that you don’t really notice it or pay attention.”

During the run, Allan said she ran from about 6:30 every morning and headed off the trail at about 4:30 most nights.

She said the only time she really noticed the pain in her knee was on streets where she didn’t have to concentrate more on what she was doing.

As much as she enjoyed the run, highlights including meeting other walkers, running behind Decew Falls — a place she frequents — wading through flooded trails and a general excitement about cows, she said it’s relieving to be back home in Niagara.

“I can’t believe that I’m done. It was kind of surreal realizing that we’re home.”

She plans on giving her body some time to heal up and then getting back to running.

Allan was accompanied by her husband, Dan Dakin, who didn’t run, but supported her along the way.

Dakin says he doesn’t think his wife realizes yet just how rare what’s she’s done is.

He says the list of people to complete the Bruce Trail in consecutive runs is quite small.

“I knew that she could do it, but to actually see her do it is beyond words.”

He says he’s literally in awe of how strong and positive she was during the whole run.

“She didn’t come off the trail even one night saying she wanted to give up.”

Emily uploaded videos of her progress and made appearances at local radio stations along the way to promote her run.

Some pictures and videos of Emily’s journey can be found at, endtoendcf.wordpress.com/media.

